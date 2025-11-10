BILLINGS — A Billings West High School student who enlisted in the U.S. Army shared his story with Will James Middle School students ahead of Veterans Day.

Jaydn Eggerbrecht left for basic training on June 3. He spoke to the students about why he chose military service and what it means to him.

Watch Jaydn Eggebrecht talk about what it means to serve the country:

Ahead of Veterans Day, Billings West student shares why he joined the military

“I didn't know what I wanted to do or who I was. And now I'm serving and fighting for something bigger than me, and I love that,” Eggerbrecht, who is a senior at West, said Monday.

He said that a recruiter talked to him at the right time with the right message, leading to what he calls the best decision he has made.

“The Army's distilled all these amazing things like discipline and integrity into me,” Eggerbrecht said.

His family has been supportive throughout his journey, though it took some convincing from his mother.

“My dad, you know, his biggest regret was not serving. And so, when I brought this to him, he's on board instantly, loved it. Mom took a little bit more convincing, but you know that mom's just, ‘Oh, no, my baby’,” Eggerbrecht said.

Will James Middle School Principal Becky Carlson organized the Veterans Day presentation to create an impactful experience for her students. She brought in Eggerbrecht to share his perspective.

“It was pretty incredible just to hear his voice and to hear what he had to say to the kids. Like, you matter. Everyone matters. You're not going to know who or where you're going to be in life. But this can be an opportunity for you if you ever so chose,” Carlson said.

Carlson said that she wants her students to understand the importance of Veterans Day.

“It's a pretty unselfish thing for someone to go through any active service and support our country. And I just want to continue to see people support those who do that,” Carlson said.

Eggerbrecht emphasized the importance of honoring veterans and understanding the cost of freedom.

“They fought for us. They fought for our country. You know, like everybody that was speaking today said, ‘Freedom isn't free.’ And it's because of those people like that,” Eggerbrecht said.

His message to the students was simple: Be the best version of yourself.

“I don't care if they listen to me or if I change any of their lives, but I do hope that at least one kid heard me, heard what they needed to hear in this effect of somebody's life,” Eggerbrecht said.