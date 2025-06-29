Ahead of July 4, eagle scout honors veterans with Huntley flag project

HUTNLEY — Just ahead of the Fourth of July, one Huntley teen is marking a personal milestone—and leaving a lasting symbol of patriotism at his family’s church.

Wyatt Joliff, a local Boy Scout, raised a flagpole on Sunday at Valley Baptist Church in Huntley as his Eagle Scout project. It’s a gesture of faith, family, and national pride that coincided with another special moment—his grandparents’ 57th wedding anniversary.

“(It was) 57 years ago today that we got married,” said Linda Karst, holding her husband Gary Karst's hand.

The couple chose to celebrate the occasion with their church family.

Watch how one Scout’s final badge becomes a lasting tribute to family, faith, and freedom—just in time for Independence Day:

“I was inspired to do this project by all of the veterans in my family,” said Jolliff, speaking to the congregation beside the new flagpole, just outside the church.

Jolliff’s gift to the church was more than appreciated—it felt like an answered prayer to many in the congregation, including pastor Mark Back.

"He was looking to honor someone other than himself," said Back.

He described the project as a powerful reminder of gratitude—especially toward veterans.

“Too often, we miss the opportunity to thank our veterans,” said Back. “The flag isn’t just theirs, it’s everybody’s.”

Jolliff said the project would not have been possible without the help of church members and local businesses including Faith Electric Service, Yellowstone Valley Electric Company, and Home Depot.

While raising a flagpole might look like a simple task, Jolliff said the process of earning Eagle Scout status takes determination—and plenty of paperwork.

“It’s 10% project, 90% paperwork,” said Jolliff.

Still, in the end, he said every form and hour was worth it.

“I dedicate this flagpole to the Valley Baptist Church and to all the veterans of this community and their families,” said Jolliff, speaking to the congregation.