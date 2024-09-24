Agent and lenders respond to Montana number one rank for least affordable homes

BILLINGS — The National Association of Realtors recently reported that Montana is ranked worst among all other states, with a score of .38 out of 1, in housing affordability by measure of the relationship between the average sales price of homes and the average household wage.

"We’re always having to be the bearers of bad news," said April Malacas, a real estate lender with Stockman Bank.

The average Montanan is reported not to be married, with nonfamily households making an average of just less than $42,000 per year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“Bozeman, Missoula, the Billings market, yes, our prices have increased substantially, but those markets are hard," said Tami Hartmann, a real estate lender with Stockman Bank, explaining the reason behind Montana's more than $505,000 average home cost.

2022 Federal Reserve data details the average American, 35 and younger, as having approximately $5,000 in median transaction account balances. Equifax reported the average Montana credit score is a 720, according to the VantageScore 3.0 credit score model.

"Somebody who is making $42,000 a year, has no debt, little savings — we’re having to tell them, ‘your sales price range is probably gonna be around $230,000 to $250,000,' and then you’re looking at average sales prices around $380,000 to $400,000 in Billings," said Hartmann.

Jamie Rindahl, a real estate agent with Rivers Edge Realty, said although many homes may not be accessible to the average buyer, finding something within the $230,000 to $250,000 range may make a future dream home a reality.

“Go buy a house for $250,000 today. Sit in it for three years, update all the fixtures, update all the mechanical, turn around and sell it in three years. Take that equity out of your home and go put it toward another home," said Rindahl.

Hartmann and Malacas suggested that those who feel home ownership is out of reach should watch their credit score and begin saving as soon as possible.

"Print off the bank statement, highlight what you don’t have to spend on, y’know, where you can cut corners to save that money," said Malacas.