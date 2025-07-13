SHERIDAN — What started as a backyard Fourth of July party turned into a barbecue business. For Joe and Sarah Surwald, however, Nubs Barbecue has always been about more than food.

“The first couple times we did it–it was terrible," said Joe. "I mean, you can’t give up."

Joe, a machinist by trade, built his smokers out of scrap metal. Over time, the family began donating their time and funds to local fundraisers.

But in 2022, the Surwalds found themselves in unfamiliar territory: asking for help.

After medical emergency, Sheridan family finds support where they gave it

Their daughter, Devan, needed emergency surgery after a cyst formed near her brain. It was a terrifying moment no parent ever expects—one that came with a $27,000 medical bill and a second surgery last year.

“It was catastrophic. So, we ended up having to pay $27,000 out of pocket," said Sarah.

The Sheridan community held fundraisers and donated money to cover the family’s out-of-pocket costs.

This year, Devan is healthy and back to her old self.

“We just got back last week from our follow up from that surgery. They said, ‘don’t call us unless you need us.’ So–clean bill of health–clean bill of health," said Joe, with tears of relief in his eyes.