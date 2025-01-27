Advocate hit outside of State Capitol recovers in Billings hospital, sparks renewed push for healthcare access

BILLINGS — Nearly two weeks after a severe accident outside the Montana State Capitol left a Missoula man with multiple injuries, he is expressing gratitude for the care he has received in Billings but also wants to use the experience to advocate for pedestrian safety and healthcare access in Montana.

On the morning of Jan. 15, 42-year-old Denver Henderson was on his way to the State Capitol in Helena. As a long-time political advocate and the government relations director of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, he planned to testify against a bill before the legislature and emcee a rally for Medicaid expansion later that afternoon. His day took an unexpected turn when he was struck by a truck while crossing the street at a crosswalk outside the Capitol building on the corner of Montana Avenue and 5th Street.

“I had very different plans that day, as you might imagine,” said Henderson. "I started across the street. I just was focused on where I was going and I got hit right as I was exiting the crosswalk.”

According to the Helena Police Department, the driver traveled at 35 miles per hour when they hit Henderson. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and for driving without proof of insurance. Henderson was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Denver Henderson was severely injured by a truck on Jan. 15. He is currently recovering at Billings Clinic.

"I was in such shock that it wasn't painful, but I remember thinking to myself, 'This is so bizarre. This cannot be happening,' and then I was on my back and I don't remember a lot after that," said Henderson.



Henderson suffered multiple severe injuries, including a punctured lung, multiple pelvic fractures, and six broken ribs. He was airlifted to the Billings Clinic for Level One trauma care.

“Unfortunately, the truck was traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour, and this was a truck and not some smaller car, and that means that there was more energy that was imparted onto Mr. Henderson, and that caused more traumatic injury," said Gordon Riha, M.D., a Billings Clinic trauma surgeon. “Fortunately, he did not have any sort of traumatic brain injury."

After two surgeries, Henderson's condition has improved. He is expected to return to a rehabilitation facility in Missoula by next week.

"He was actually able to get up and walk and bear weight (Thursday), so he's definitely on the road to recovery," said Riha. “We have the advantage with Mr. Henderson in that he is a motivated individual who has also come into this in great health, and so hopefully he will have a much faster recovery."

Although Henderson’s health is improving, his road to recovery remains difficult, made even more challenging by his absence from home. His wife, Rikki Henderson, has been by his side every step of the way. The recovery process has taken a toll on their family, particularly their three-year-old son, Gully, who is still in Missoula.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Denver Henderson's room was decorated with photos of his son, Gully.

"Our son's favorite place in the world is on daddy's shoulders, and we don't know how long it's going to be before he can pick him up," said Rikki. "Trying to figure out what our new normal is going to be and how we're going to talk to a three-year-old about daddy getting hit by a truck.”

They are grateful for the support Henderson has received from loved ones and all corners of the state. He has even received well wishes from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including former Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

“Our community has just been incredible. The number of people who've reached out with support and love and doing random tasks," said Rikki. "It's just been absolutely overwhelming and incredible."

Henderson remains incredibly thankful for the life-saving care he received at Billings Clinic and attributes much of his progress to the medical staff.

"Everyone from the environmental tech that empties the trash to my surgery, doctors, everyone has been so supportive. They've been so gentle. It's just been a really incredible experience,” said Henderson.

Despite the trauma he has endured, Henderson remains committed to the work he was doing before the accident, as it has highlighted the very issues Henderson has been advocating for this legislative season, especially around healthcare access for cancer patients and rural hospitals.

“Medicaid expansion has to be reauthorized by the end of this session, and there's over 80,000 people who their healthcare is dependent on whether or not legislators make the right decisions," said Henderson. "I hope that the legislature is really taking those things to heart. I think that my individual injury kind of highlights why health care is so important for everyone.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News His wife, Rikki, immediately drove to Billings from Missoula after the accident and been with him ever since.

The accident has alsoprompted calls for better public safety improvements around the Capitol. A bill has been proposed by Montana Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell to improve intersections around the State Capitol complex and add motion-activated flashing lights. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Henderson is the second person to be hit by a vehicle in that area within the past year.

"It's a little bit frustrating that other people have been hit in this area, and the state has really done very little to make it any safer, so I'm really encouraged that legislators are taking action," said Henderson. "I hope they're successful.”

While Henderson is eager to return to his advocacy work, his immediate focus is on regaining his health. With the support of his family and the medical team, he is concentrated on getting back on his feet one day at a time.

“We're just taking it one day at a time trying to figure out what changes we're going to have to make in our home and our life," said Rikki. "He's incredibly strong and he does hard things. This is another hard thing that we’re going to figure out."