Adult & Teen Challenge holds Bowl For Hope, raises funds for addiction battles

BILLINGS — On Saturday, Billings' Adult & Teen Challenge held its Bowl For Hope fundraiser event at Fireside Lanes.

“If you go in there right now, there’s a bunch of recovering addicts, a bunch of people that were hopeless and lost, and they’re bowling right now with a smile on their face," said Shawn Nelson, the organization's student life coordinator.

This year's fundraising goal is $30,000, remaining open until the end of March.

"These fundraisers (are) what help provide the means necessary to give these men food, clothing, and shelter for a full year," said Randall Veatch, a program graduate.

Adult & Teen Challenge has received $16,100 in donations this year and estimated a turnout of nearly 150 people for the Bowl For Hope event.

“The fun thing about that is: everybody’s sober. They’re not high. They’re not under the influence of something. It’s just true, genuine happiness," said Nelson.

Cavin Herrera, who sought sobriety for his two kids, said people like Nelson are mentors to aspire to be like.

“It’s something to look forward to—y’know, seeing the life that they have and the family that they have," said Herrera.