Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County holding big fundraiser

The Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County is holding its big fundraiser—Rocking Under the Big Sky—Friday night at ZooMontana.

It helps raise money for the dozens of programs and services that the alliance provides for seniors in the Billings community, including Meals on Wheels.

Tom and Molly Dennis have been delivering Meals on Wheels for about eight years. Every Monday they make the rounds delivering a nutritious meal and some hugs.

“You are bringing them a meal, but they greet you. That is in itself is a blessing. Every one of them comes with their own story. As you get to know them a little bit you get to know their story. It’s very heartwarming all the way around. They are very appreciative,” says Tom.

That is obvious as Tom and Molly roll their cart into Affinity Senior Living in Billings, where several of those who receive the meals are anxiously awaiting—not necessarily to eat—but to greet.

“It’s us, I think, who are getting the biggest blessing from delivering the meals, seeing the people, and how they interact with us. They are so appreciative of everything we do,” Molly says.

Every weekday, hundreds of meals are delivered here in the Billings area.

“It’s very important for those that don’t have family or aren’t able to cook for themselves. A lot of it is the contact that the drivers bring every day. That makes the most difference,” says Jamie Carpenter, Meals on Wheels coordinator.

“Our fingers are in so many things and I think that often people don’t realize that it is us doing things,” says Executive Director Mike Larson.

“One of the biggest things we see is people who don’t qualify for government assistance, but they still are struggling to stay in their home. And we see the cost of housing here, we see property taxes going up and that really eats into and impacts our senior population,” Larson says.

It's volunteers that help carry out much of the mission of the alliance—whether providing rides, grocery shopping, tax help, or like Tom and Molly, delivering meals.

“Sometimes I think the elderly people get forgotten. As we get older, we lose our friends, our siblings, and our world just gets a little bit narrower. And when somebody comes into that world and is very joyous and perky, I think it makes a difference on them and it makes a difference on us,” Tom says.

If you would like to learn more about the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County services or ways to support or volunteer, click here.