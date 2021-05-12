Actor Alec Baldwin shares thoughts on Montana legend while shooting film in Billings area

Actor Alec Baldwin is in Billings shooting his latest movie, and he's sharing his thoughts about a local legend.

The film and television star posted a video on his Instagram page within the last week to share his thoughts about Ben Steele, a Montana native who survived the Bataan Death March and Japanese POW camps during World War II.

Baldwin urged his followers to read "Tears in the Darkness", a book by historians Michael and Elizabeth Norman that chronicled Steele's experiences during World War II.

Steele, who died in 2016 at age 98, was the namesake for Ben Steele Middle School in Billings, which opened a year before his death.

Baldwin came to Billings to film "Supercell," a Hollywood film about storm chasers shot mostly in Big Horn County. He said it's his first visit to Montana.

He signed off his video wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day, seeming to indicate it was posted Sunday, May 9. It was unclear how much longer he will be in town.

Baldwin also apparently had time to stroll through downtown Billings. He posted a shot of the marquee for the Babcock Theatre, noting, "Gonna come back next week for a triple feature of PILLOW TALK, BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI and THUNDERBALL".