Absaroka Porsche Club hosts 14th Annual Euro Car Show

BILLINGS — Vintage and contemporary exotic cars were back in Billings as the 14th Annual Euro Car Show took place at Veterans Park.

The event is hosted by the Absaroka Porsche Club. Lynnsey Slanina has been a member of the club for six years and the president of the club for four. She and her husband own 11 Porsches and put three on display for the event. She knew she wanted to be a part of the club the moment she bought her first Porsche.

"I just love these cars. I don’t know that I’ve found a better made car than a Porsche and I wanted to be president because I love all the people in my club. We have a saying, it’s not the cars, it’s the people. And when we get all of us together, we all just have such a fun time," Slanina said.

All of the Porsches that Slanina and her husband own were found in Montana and Wyoming. Slanina mentioned some of 'these incredible vehicles' are actually for sale and if not,everyone probably has a price but her red,1986 Porsche 944 nicknamed 'Ruby' is staying in the family for good.

"My dream car is that red 944 sitting over there. All the little girls come up to me and say, that’s the Barbie dream car over there. So, I kind of hit the jackpot when I got that one," Slanina said.

The event draws huge crowds and is always free to the public. Porsches, McLarens, Jaguars, and just about any European vehicle one can imagine were on display and with such a large variety, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The Porsche Club of America puts on the event every year on the third weekend in August. They hold other events throughout the year but none are bigger than the late summer Euro Car Show and it benefits the community of Billings in a big way.

"This is our charity event, so every registration that comes in, 100% of that goes to a charity. So, this year we’re doing backpacks for kids and we’re also doing the food pantry for some of the high schools and all of the money we raise from this will go to that," Slanina added.