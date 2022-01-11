Above and beyond: Billings police chief recognizes heroism

BILLINGS - On Monday night, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John recognized the efforts of four people whose actions helped save lives in 2021.

The four people included a 9-year-old girl who helped her father when he went into anaphylactic shock, a man who helped rescue a woman who had fallen off the Rims, a Billings firefighter for the part he played during a dangerous standoff, and a police officer who is credited with saving four lives last year.

Watch the presentations in the video below: