Abarrote Asuncion prepares nearly 600 baked goods for Día de los Muertos

Abarrote Asuncion, a Mexican grocery store and bakery prepared nearly 600 pan dulces, or sweet breads, in preparation for Friday and Saturday's Día de los Muertos observations.

“It’s a day that you remember everybody that’s gone," said Chris Antonio, owner of the grocery store.

The holiday of Aztec and Catholic-conquistador origins honors friends and family who have passed away with photographs, flowers, colorful dressings, and food among other symbols believed to aid in rejoining the dead with the living.

“I’m thinking about my dad," said Josefina Antonio, Chris' wife, "How he took care of me, he liked to sing at night, or tell us a story.”

The couple has run the store for four years, adding the bakery expansion less than a month ago.

“When the people, they die, come in and smell (the food)," said Josefina, about the offerings left on ofrendas (altars made in remembrance) for the nourishment of those believed to be traveling between the lands of the dead and living, "(People even do it) with alcohol. They put a little shot, or a little beer.”

For Baker, Blas Baltazar, these foods are a reminder of life back in Mexico, a life surrounded by family.

“His dad, his brother, they’re all bakers," said Chris, who translated for Baltazar, "He said when he was a kid, since he was 5-years-old, he’s helped his dad make bread.”

Chris noted that his accomplishment of being a small business owner makes him reflect on wisdom from his parents, who he recalled in honor of the holiday.

“When (my dad) was still alive, and my mom (was) alive, they told me, ‘You gotta do something’ because life is short," said Chris.

Abarrote Asuncion is located at 1212 Grand Avenue, Suite 13, Billings, Montana and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., except for Sundays when it is open 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.