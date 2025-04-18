AAA: Montana gas prices down 60 cents over the year

BILLINGS — On average, Montanans are seeing fuel prices that are 60 cents lower than last year.

With these lower prices, drivers are experiencing significant relief as they hit the road.

The statewide average Friday was $3.16 per gallon, compared to $3.76 the same time last year, according to AAA, which tracks fuel prices. In Billings, the average Friday was $3.07, a 52-cent drop from the same time last year.

As of now, U.S. crude oil inventories stand at 442.9 million barrels, which is about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plans to boost its production starting in May, a move that could help keep gas prices low.

“Gas prices are actually going down. It's actually pretty unique and a big reason for that is the cost of oil, so oil prices have definitely dropped a lot in the last few weeks, and that's going to make gas prices cheaper everywhere,” Julian Paredes, a AAA spokesperson, said.

While you can’t fully predict where these prices will go in the future it’s been anticipated to see those lower prices across the country.