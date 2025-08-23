A super celebration for Super Seniors in Billings

It was a special day for KTVQ's Super Seniors.

Two years ago, Q2 started a bi-weekly segment that put a spotlight on seniors who are making a difference in their community or just doing really cool things for their age.

Watch video of the event:

A celebration for Q2's Super Seniors

KTVQ Anchor Russ Riesinger is in charge of the Super Senior stories. Over the past two years, he has featured more than 50 men and women.

On Friday, dozens of those Super Seniors gathered at St. John United to celebrate their stories. Videos featuring those in past stories were shared and Billings Mayor Bill Cole stopped by and spoke to the crowd as well.

Russ spoke to the Super Seniors and their families and friends.

You can catch the Super Senior stories every other Monday on KTVQ.

