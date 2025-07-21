BILLINGS — Gratitude in Action (GIA) was selected as one of 40 grant recipients from more than 600 nominations as part of First Interstate Bank’s “Believe in Local” campaign. The bank is awarding $1 million in total across its 14-state footprint.

On Monday, GIA staff members were surprised with cheers and a $25,000 novelty check.

“My friend calls and says, ‘Will you meet me for coffee?’ and I came to meet her for coffee, and that is not what happened,” said Terri Todd, co-founder of GIA.

To see the surprise unfold and hear directly from those whose lives have been changed, watch below:

A story of recovery leads to a $25K surprise for Billings nonprofit Gratitude in Action

“I really, I love you and your nonprofit,” said Katie Joy Schlegel, a local First Interstate employee. “We really believe in the work that Gratitude in Action does for our community — helping people who want to be sober and stay sober, and live amazing lives in my community.”

Schlegel was the one who nominated GIA. Her decision was rooted in numerous experiences with GIA. She said one in particular stood out.

“We were talking about, ‘What is the hardest thing you have ever gone through?’” said Schlegel. “She shared how she had lost her daughter and that she was working to get her back. It really impacted me just to see how hard she was working and the positive change that GIA was doing in her life.”

Mariah Bear Cloud, a recovering addict, found her way to GIA at a time when the idea of home still felt distant.

“Gosh, when I came here, I did not even know what help I needed,” said Bear Cloud.

She could speak at length about fentanyl, jail, and regret. On this day, however, Bear Cloud chose to talk about the 16 months of sober victories that have brought her stability.

“My financial insecurities have gone out the window completely,” said Bear Cloud. “I am able to provide for myself. I have been able to get a driver’s license, I have been able to keep a roof over my head, my bills are paid. I have food at home. I have a safe place to live, and I recently bought a vehicle.”