A sound idea: Big Sky EDA podcast highlights locals doing good

BILLINGS — A local podcast, filmed in the basement of the Big Sky EDA building downtown, is gaining traction for highlighting businesses and community members in Yellowstone County.

The EDA-sponsored podcast, known as "The Vault" because it is recorded in an old bank vault, is nearly three years old. The 70th episode will air this week.

Co-hosts Marcell Bruski and Kayla Vokral said the idea first came when they were appearing on Community 7 public access television and receiving good views. They figured a podcast would be the next step in reaching these listeners.

"You can listen to us when you're driving, when you're at the gym, all of those things," Bruski said Wednesday. "We want to be able to meet the listener where they're at."

Bruski said their goal was to help get the word out about people and ventures in the community. Both she and Vokral work for the Big Sky EDA, and the mission lines up with that.

"It's not really about us," Bruski said. "It's about the great people in our community doing cool things."

Vokral said they do their best to keep their guests local. Every now and then they'll bring someone in who has statewide appeal, but for the most part, everyone who appears on the show comes from the area.

"Most of (the episodes) are highlighting amazing people, the unique business owners, entrepreneurs and community members right here in Yellowstone County," Vokral said. "I think our content that we provide on this podcast can be utilized across so many different industries."

Bruski said the idea fills a void that wasn't being met by anyone else in the community.

"We really saw an opportunity to showcase the great people and stores that we get to work with on a day-to-day basis."

According to Montana State University Billings Communications Professor Sam Boerboom, their timing couldn't have been more perfect. He said podcasts have never been more popular than they are now.

"Podcasts are sort of replacing broadcast news," Boerboom said. "It's no longer niche. It's something to really reckon with."

Boerboom said it's become widely popular in politics, where candidates can speak for long periods of time in what's often a less formal setting.

"Especially as it relates to news, as to how organizations, celebrities, and officials make themselves known to the public," Boerboom said.

Boerboom said he believes the increase in popularity is due to two main things: minimal start-up costs and the lack of outside control.

"There are fewer gatekeepers," Boerboom said. "You can, as a host, build your brand and become influential on the strength of your personality. Anybody can do it."

All reasons why Vokral and Bruski are approaching the start of their third season, which kicks off Feb. 1. They release weekly episodes available on all podcast streaming platforms.

"It validates that we're on the right platform and in the right way catching the right people," Bruski said.