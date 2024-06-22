A sizzling start to summer this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS — If you try to book a room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel this weekend, you might just find that most of their rooms are booked.

That is because Saturday marked a sizzling start to a hot summer.

Thursday marked the official start to summer, and the city of Billings surely celebrated that today.

Weekends like this are the reason Billings is the "Magic City" that it is.

First, for the 46th year in a row, the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) celebrated arts and crafts with their annual SummerFair festival inside the Expo Center.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

From handmade earrings, to live music, to spinning wheels, craft lovers across the city gathered at the Metra for the two day event. Tickets were $5 a person, or free for YAM members and kids six and under.

The event continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Also at the Metra was the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club (YVKC)dog show. Plenty of professional pups gathered for a walk around the barricade and an inspection of their teeth and coats.

The event was free to the public inside the Montana Pavilion. Missed these cute dogs? Don't worry as the event continues into tomorrow as well.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Meanwhile, North Park celebrated their grand reopening from 12 to 6 p.m. Community members gathered for food trucks, live music, paintball, and more, not to mention shady trees provided a cool place to sit and enjoy the warm sun.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Finally, the end of Pride Week was celebrated with 406 Pride's annual Pride parade and festival. Hundreds gathered below Skypoint to eat good food and enjoy one another's company. From the outside looking in, it was a colorful event with glamour, rainbows, and of course, Pride.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

At the end of the day, the community gathered in many ways to keep the city of Billings magical, which is what days, like today, are all about.