A sizzling start to summer this weekend in Billings

YAM's annual SummerFair, the Pride parade, and North Park's reopening celebration was just three of many events to happen this Saturday
If you try to book a room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel this weekend, you might just find that most of their rooms are booked. That is because Saturday marked a sizzling start to a hot summer. Thursday marked the official start to summer, and the city of Billings surely celebrated that today. Weekends like this are the reason Billings is the "Magic City" that it is.
Pride festival 2024
North Park reopening ceremony 2024
First, for the 46th year in a row, the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) celebrated arts and crafts with their annual SummerFair festival inside the Expo Center.

YAM's SummerFair

From handmade earrings, to live music, to spinning wheels, craft lovers across the city gathered at the Metra for the two day event. Tickets were $5 a person, or free for YAM members and kids six and under.

The event continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art at YAM's SummerFair

Also at the Metra was the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club (YVKC)dog show. Plenty of professional pups gathered for a walk around the barricade and an inspection of their teeth and coats.

The event was free to the public inside the Montana Pavilion. Missed these cute dogs? Don't worry as the event continues into tomorrow as well.

YVKC dog show

Meanwhile, North Park celebrated their grand reopening from 12 to 6 p.m. Community members gathered for food trucks, live music, paintball, and more, not to mention shady trees provided a cool place to sit and enjoy the warm sun.

North Park reopening ceremony

Finally, the end of Pride Week was celebrated with 406 Pride's annual Pride parade and festival. Hundreds gathered below Skypoint to eat good food and enjoy one another's company. From the outside looking in, it was a colorful event with glamour, rainbows, and of course, Pride.

Pride under Skypoint

At the end of the day, the community gathered in many ways to keep the city of Billings magical, which is what days, like today, are all about.

