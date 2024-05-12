'A really famous painting': Billings teens witness Northern Lights for the first time

ACTON — Montana Highway 3 was flooded with cars Saturday night with onlookers hoping to find the best place to view the Northern Lights. Billings teens Brooks Oakley and Aiden Lund ended up in Acton to experience the Aurora Borealis for the first time in a place that's highly appropriate.

“It’s kind of like, magical to be honest,” Oakley said.

16-year-old Brooks Oakley and 15-year-old Aiden Lund didn't expect the Northern Lights to draw such a huge crowd.

“I was surprised” said Oakley.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Brooks Oakley and Aiden Lund

“I thought we were going to be alone” Lund added.

That's what the aftermath of the first G5 geomagnetic storm to reach Earth since 2003 will do and the views did not disappoint.

“I heard it doesn’t happen that much so I was like, need to get out here and try it, it might be a once in a lifetime experience,” said Oakley.

The two found the perfect place to soak everything in at the corner of Northern Lights Dr. and Shepherd Acton Rd.

Chance Jordan Aiden Lund and Brooks Oakley

“I wasn’t expecting to really even like be able to see them in the sky. I thought I was just going to be able to take pictures and then see them, but you can see them even here,” said Lund.

It was a phenomenon that surprised the two in more ways than one.

“'Cuz a lot of my friends are just like indoors and stuff, but now they’re all like outdoors, looking at the sky and stuff. It’s a little weird,” Oakley said.

And they said it was worth the late night trek.

Nate Oakley

“Like a really famous painting” Lund added.

It's a fitting description and the image of a famous painting will forever be etched in their minds

“Definitely should come, it’s like a cool experience, not a lot of people get to experience it,” Oakley said.