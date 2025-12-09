BILLINGS — A Billings nonprofit called Sew Kindness is making it their mission to donate pillowcases to anyone in the community in need.

Director Kari Jones said that in the past two years, they've donated nearly 1,200 pillowcases to foster kids, at-risk youths or residents at nursing homes.

Watch this video to hear how Sew Kindness began:

'A place to lay your head': Billings nonprofit donating pillowcases to those in need

"It’s a small thing, right?" Jones said. "A pillow case is a small thing, but it’s a place to lay your head and to rest. Everyone deserves that."

That was the motivation for Jones when she turned what started as a hobby into a nonprofit.

“It started because I remembered a pillowcase I had when I was a kid, and it just made me happy," Jones said. "I thought I would do it for my granddaughter."

As she started sewing her granddaughter's gift, she noticed a bigger need. Quickly, her plans changed.

“There’s a lot of people who could use some love and something special in their lives,” Jones said.

From there, the organization grew. Now, Jones has more than 80 seamstresses helping her in her mission.

"They just want to use their talent just to help people and show love in our community," Jones said. "It's amazing. It all comes from the heart of love and just care."

On Tuesday afternoon, Yellowstone River Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Central Avenue was the beneficiary of Sew Kindness. Jones brought in nearly 150 pillowcases to donate to the residents.

"Oh, I didn't want to miss it," said resident Norma Johnsgard. "It means a lot to me. It's hard to express in words."

Assistant Activities Director Todd Harris Sr. said it's a simple gesture, but one that provides his residents comfort.

"It brings joy," Harris said. "It brings happiness. It brings a sense of integrity, right?"

Harris said he greatly appreciates Jones' efforts.

“When someone comes in and does something like this, these people feel prideful," Harris said. "They can’t say it themselves, but you see it in their eyes, you see it in their voices and you hear it in the things they say to each other."

It's just one example of a program Jones hopes never ends, knowing the need will always be there.

“Somebody asked me, 'Oh, you know, when is the end?'" Jones said. "I said, 'There is no end.'”