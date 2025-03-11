BILLINGS — For 15 years, Katrina Rauch has been involved in Montana’s maternity care, guiding families through one of life’s most profound moments.

“I was volunteering at a pregnancy clinic, and across my desk came an advertisement for a midwifery convention at an Amish community,” said Rauch, regarding her agrarian emphasis.

On Monday, The Vig Alehouse and Casino held a silent auction to raise funds for an upcoming two week trip to Africa, a part of Rauch's rural outreach with her non-profit, First Breath International.

A Montana midwife’s mission: bringing care to mothers across Africa

“The Vig is also giving 20% of its proceeds," said Samantha Jensen, who will head to Africa alongside Rauch. "It’s very important to have midwives able to go into rural areas, which is something we have here in Montana.”

Montana has long struggled with maternity care access. When Rauch first arrived in Billings, independent midwifery was scarce.

“(My mentor) was the only midwife between Billings and the Dakotas, and then, at the time, it was illegal in Wyoming to have an out of hospital birth," said Rauch.

The challenge persists today, with Billings Clinic’s recent decision to end its midwifery services, leaving many expectant mothers with more limited options.

At the time of publishing, First Breath International has raised $7,000 of its $25,000 goal to fund the trip.

Central to the effort are midwifery kits—bags containing life-saving essentials for both mother and baby.

“This—contains everything to possibly save the life of two people at a birth, the baby and the mom," said Rauch. "We’ll hold clinics in small rural areas. It will feel very much like Eastern Montana.”

While the kits include pregnancy-specific medications and sanitation supplies, the organization says it’s still in need of the bare essentials.

“We need basic medications: Tylenol, Advil, prenatal vitamins, things like that that they don’t have access to," said Erika Lopez, who will also head to Africa alongside Rauch.

Donations to the upcoming mission can be made here.