A look at construction in Billings

BILLINGS — The city of Billings is well underway on the project to convert North 29th Street and North 30th Street from one-way to two-way traffic.

Contractors are hoping to finish that project by the first week of July.

The city is also set to begin more construction Tuesday which will include Rimrock Road from 27th Street to Virginia. This area of Rimrock Road will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

The project will replace a main water line in the area.

The next large construction project that will impede traffic is the widening of 32nd Street which will begin soon and last all summer long. This project will also repair damaged curbs and gutters.