A journey of 7,000 miles: Vikash Kumar finds a campus full of friends

BILLINGS — Walk just a few steps with Vikash Kumar on the day of graduation for Montana State University Billings (MSUB), and you will be interrupted by a handshake here, a hug there.

Kumar is a familiar face to nearly everyone on campus — and that is by design.

“College is a place where you get to learn every day from everyone,” said Kumar.

That philosophy has defined his experience at MSUB, where he arrived after traveling more than 7,000 miles from India to pursue a business management degree.

Since his arrival, Kumar has immersed himself in nearly every corner of student life.

“I became the student body president," said Kumar. "I was a (resident advisor). I did peer mentoring for international students. I was the multicultural club president."

Between those commitments, he worked with the university’s IT department, and even served as an executive guest chef for Sodexo, the campus dining provider.

“I did not really have a plan to do these kinds of things. I was just going to be an ordinary student,” said Kumar.

Like many international students, Kumar faced challenges upon arrival, including adapting to an unfamiliar cultural and linguistic environment.

“I think the language was definitely a major issue for me — my accent. I mean, I studied in an English-medium school, but we never spoke English,” said Kumar.

While he built a new life in Montana, part of his heart remained at home.

“My family, my mom and dad, and my brother. I have one sibling, and my grandma," said Kumar, when asked who he missed most. "Yeah, I do — I really miss them — and the food, of course."

With his academic journey coming to an end, Kumar is envisioning his next chapter. He hopes to open a restaurant in Billings with his brother — blending his passions for business and the culinary arts.

First, however, he had one more responsibility on Saturday: delivering the commencement speech to the graduating class of 2025.

“(I was) practicing my speech last night ‘til midnight. So, I hope I do a good job,” said Kumar.

He approached the moment with humility and gratitude.

“Along this journey, I was fortunate to meet incredible individuals who became my extended family here in Billings," said Kumar during his speech. "Friendship has no borders — and kindness, no limits."