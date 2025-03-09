A blast from the past: Muzzleloader shootout brings history to life outside Joliet

JOLIET — The smell of black powder slithered between the morning wind on Saturday.

White plumes of smoke clung their way skyward as shots rang out, roaring through the Montana countryside.

Just outside Joliet, a trio of marksmen gathered their weapons—muzzleloaders made from technology dating as far back as the 1400s.

“I’m gonna plan to shoot (my pistol) today ... if I don’t get my head blown off shooting this thing," said Micah Snodgrass, the event organizer, while holding his homemade haquebut.

No magazines or high-tech scopes, the shooting was slow—reloads made up of powder, patch, and ball.

“This is 1800s stuff,” said Chad Cullum while tamping down his shot with a ramrod. "That just kind of seals all the gasses and all of that in.”

Assembling each shot, the thrill was in the challenge of antique science.

“With the wind blowing, I’m thinking about trying to stay steady,” said Todd Bieker.

Targets ranged from golf balls to steel plates anywhere from 100 to 400 yards away.

“You can see where he hit the deer right here,” said Snodgrass. "For me, (this shot would) be almost impossible, ‘cause I don’t have a rifle (today), I have pistols … So, this is a fantastic shot.”

He shared he hoped Saturday's event would generate enough interest to start a National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association club.