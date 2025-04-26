9 dogs found on Hardin highway; rescues blame backyard breeders

HARDIN — Thursday morning, Freckles and Tomcat Rescue were called to a graphic scene: nine poodle mixes left at the edge of Highway 47 five miles north of Hardin.

Four of the dogs, likely between one and two years old, were found dead. Five were rescued but were severely matted and covered in mud.

See the video for this story below:

9 doodle mixes found on highway in Hardin, rescues believe backyard breeders

"They were pretty terrified and fractious when they came in yesterday," said Eshan King, the founder and director of the Hardin-based rescue facility.

King told MTN Friday that it's not a new problem in Hardin.

The organization is at full capacity with 80 dogs but gets new requests to take in new dogs every day.

"It's an epidemic, for sure," King said Friday.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

King suspects the dogs were left Wednesday night by backyard breeders.

"They're all one to two years old, and you know, who has nine poodles? Not a lot of people," she said.

In February, MTN reported a similar story where 10 puppies were left dead on the side of a highway outside of Hardin.

RELATED| 10 puppies found dead along highway in Big Horn County

Freckles and Tomcat Rescue

Besides unethical breeding practices, King says dogs are frequently abandoned due to owners not getting their pets spayed or neutered.

"Perhaps that's why the dogs are getting dumped now, because every rescue is so full. Every shelter is so full," said King.

When the five dogs were rescued on Thursday, they received vaccinations and a tick check at the Animal Care Center in Hardin.

According to King, Freckles and Tomcat Rescue works with the vet frequently, due to the persistence of abandoned dogs along the highway.

"Just look at these dogs, folks. And see, if you recognize them in somebody else's backyard... turn 'em in. These people need to be prosecuted," said Mark Francis, a veterinarian at Animal Care Center.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

The dogs are now temporarily staying at the vet, due to Freckle and Tomcat Rescue's overcapacity.

"There's a couple that are standoffish, but for the most part, they seem awfully friendly," said Francis.

King says it will be awhile before the dogs are ready to go to their permanent home. The rescue plans to groom them and give them more human contact, she said.

"These dogs were so traumatized that, you know, we have to be even more careful with them, and letting them decompress," said King.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

King says the facility is always accepting financial donations, dog food, used toys and bedding.

To apply to adopt one of the dogs at Freckles and Tomcat Rescue, visit this link for an application.

If you recognize the dogs or has information about their owners, contact the Big Horn or Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.