69-year-old Billings man reported missing

BILLINGS - A 69-yearold Billings man has been reported missing.

The Billings Police Department postedon social media it is looking for Jerry Morrell, who was last seen on Monday in the downtown Billings area. Morrell is listed as homeless but generally stays in contact. Jerry may have potentially undiagnosed mental illnesses similar to dementia and Alzheimer's, police said.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He also has a saddle-shaped scar on his nose.

Police asked that anyone who locates Morrell notify police dispatch at 406-657-8200.