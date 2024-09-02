600 Reed Point sheep terrorize town in celebration, providing community funds

REED POINT — On Sunday, the 36th annual Great Montana Sheep Drive took place in Reed Point, hosting thousands of people and 600 sheep.

“Last year, the sheep ran through booths. That’s why the theme this year was ‘Oh, sheep,’” said Audrey Ott, one of the six community members who organize the event each year, “The year before, they broke down the fence at the post office.”

The event is a celebration of all things sheep, where each year hundreds, sometimes thousands of sheep are herded up and down the town’s main street, outnumbering the number of residents almost every year, according to organizers.

“Cattle are big, but sheep are big too, and it’s part of our economy, and it’s pretty unique to this area,” said Susan Leaverton who looms what she calls “Lambscapes,” out of sheep wool.

Across Montana, sheep contribute nearly one and a half million pounds of wool, generating nearly three million dollars, according to the USDA.

“I just feel like it’s just our ability to put on a good event and show that Reed Point isn’t lost,” said Ott.

The money generated during the sheep drive is said by Reed Point residents to help keep the community afloat, contributing to things like renovations of public buildings and the creation of parks.

“It’s just kind of like one big family ‘cause it’s so small everybody knows everybody,” said Emmi Ball when asked why events like the sheep drive are important.