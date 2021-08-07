6 injured in Billings crash

In Billings, a serious accident on Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West sent atleast 6 patients to the hospital to the hospital on Friday night.

The Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief kevin bentz said at least some of the injuries are considered critical.

Q2 News knows the accident involved atleast 2 SUV's and there were reports that 4 people were stuck inside one of the vehicles.

Those patients did have to be extricated.

Q2 News talked with one witness on scene who said one of the SUV's flew through the intersection striking the other vehicle.

Broadwater avenue remains closed between 2nd and 4th as of this time.

Check back for updates.

