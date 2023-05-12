5-vehicle crash shuts down I90 between Billings and Laurel

A five-vehicle crash has closed east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Zoo Drive to Laurel Friday afternoon.

No one was killed, but traffic is backed up for miles as of 5:30 p.m.

A semi truck rear-ended a blue truck at South 56th Street West, which struck three other vehicles, Montana Highway Patrol Troop Jeremy Lundblad said.

The crash happened near road construction, which was already constricting traffic in the area.

Emergency vehicles are working to clear the scene. Lundblad said he does not know when the roads will reopen.

The Montana Department of Transportation is advising motorists to turn off at Exit 444, Mossmain.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.