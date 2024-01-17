$5 million project coming to Zoo Drive to improve traffic flow near new Billings Costco

BILLINGS — A nearly $5 million road construction project is expected to begin in 2025 along Zoo Drive from Shiloh to South Frontage roads. The project will include improvements to portions of South Frontage and Gabel roads.

“We realized that this would be a need in this area many years ago. In fact, the bridge on the interchange is as wide as it is now so that in the future it could accommodate five lanes," said Kyle Shuck, a Billings District project engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Along with upgrading to five lanes along the stretch of Zoo Drive, changes will include traffic signal upgrades, pedestrian connectivity and ramp widening on I-90.

“We’ve seen what happens when roads are not maintained and infrastructure isn’t improved. It drastically affects traffic flow and safety," said Megan McLean, a communications coordinator with DOWL Engineering.

The transportation department said Costco's move from King Avenue West to 3880 Zoo Dr. has increased traffic and highlighted the need for these planned improvements.

“I think it was about 7,000 daily trips added, compared to what it was. Quite a few more vehicles coming here," said Shuck.

The MDT engineer said drivers can expect delays to begin in the summer of 2025 due to construction.

More information about the upcoming construction and about opportunities to provide the MDT with feedback, including information about an upcoming open house, are available online.