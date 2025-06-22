406 Pride hosts yet another safe and successful Pride festival and parade in Billings

BILLINGS — Saturday marked the seventh annual Pride festival and parade in Billings hosted by local nonprofit, 406 Pride.

Since 2018, the organization has incorporated safety precautions into each of their events, including the 2025 Pride parade and festival.

Marcus Frye, the board president with 406 Pride told MTN on Saturday that this year's Pride was very similar to the one last year.

"Overall, we've never had any problems at Billings Pride... We've worked with the Billings Police Department to make sure that we have the parade grounds monitored. We also have a safety team in play," he said.

Before last year's Pride festival and parade, MTN spoke with former Billings Police Department public information officer, Leutinent Matt Lennick, who said Billings police received no credible threats prior to the event (2024), and he explained that Billings Pride festivities has never had any event not be peaceful.

"We'll have the resources that we normally put in place, and then any of the extra resources that they feel are appropriate," Lennick said last June.

Frye said those same precautions were in place this year, as well. 406 Pride also has a "Safety Team" at each of the events, responsible for reporting any suspicious activity to Billings police. Frye said the "Safety Team" can also work as a liaison to connect members of the community with police.

MTN asked festival-goers, both allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, at Saturday's events whether or not they felt safe with the safety precautions in place.

Granddaughter, grandmother duo, Shannon Dyer and Atlas Kramer from Billings, were at the event. The two have attended at least four Pride parades together.

"You know, we've been to also marches and stuff for gay right's and LGBTQ, and so we've had, you know, nasty comments, and we got the bird this morning," said Dyer.

Dyer said even after those negative experiences though, she's never felt unsafe at Billings Pride.

"(I've) never (felt unsafe). I mean, I've been on edge, 'cuz I mean there's always a possibility, but there's never been a thing where we genuinely felt unsafe," Kramer said.

At the parade, MTN spoke with Kory Kimmet-Smith, who was there with her daughter and fellow Pride-goer, Miles Kelly.

"I feel pretty safe. I always kind of worry that there's going to be protesters, especially as things get a little more heated. But, I don't see anyone, and everyone seems happy, and I still felt okay bringing my kiddo," Kimmet-Smith said.

Kelly said he felt extremely safe attending the event, this year being his second Pride.

"It's such a good vibe... Last year and this year, it was absolutely just a good vibe, and people were able to be themselves around here," he said.

Also at the parade was LGBTQ+ ally, Cari Olson, who went to Saturday's festivities with her mother and her daughter.

"We're here with my family. So, I'm super excited we have my mom here, we have me and my daughter, so three generations of allies here... We've always been at this pride festival. We've never felt unsafe, you know. And this is all about love and support, and I love this environment, because it's about that love and support," Olson said.

The 406 Pride festival continues until 7 p.m. on Saturday, but the Pride Week festivities continue throughout the weekend.

