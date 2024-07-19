33-acre fire contained near Pryor Creek Road in Huntley

A fire near Pryor Creek Road is now contained, as of 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Rock Cliff fire burned about 33 acres and there is a fire line around the perimeter, according to Kent O'Donnell, Yellowstone County interim Disaster & Emergency Services director.

O'Donnell says no structures were burned, but a horse trailer was lost.

Fire trucks and heavy equipment headed up Shadow Canyon Road toward Wing Shooter Trail.

There were reports of evacuations, south of Wing Shooter, but a sergeant on scene said that was not necessary.

Smoke went over the Pryor Creek Golf Cluib into Huntley and Worden.

Firefighters from Worden, Lockwood, Billings, Laurel, the DNRC and the BLM were among the crews responding to the fire.