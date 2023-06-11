31st annual poker run held to benefit two Billings families

The 31st annual Helping Hand Poker Run was held on Sunday and this year all proceeds are going to two Billings families in need.

The poker run began at the Caboose Saloon in Laurel and had four additional stops before finishing with a silent auction at Manny's in Billings.

This year's beneficiaries were the Williams family, who's 10-year-old daughter Anna is battling lymphoma, and the Bell family, who's five-year-old daughter Maylin is dealing with a rare brain tumor.

Anna's mom Amee Williams still recalls the terrifying day they received Anna's diagnosis.

"It was frightening," Williams said on Sunday at the Caboose Saloon. "It was something you say as a parent you could never imagine."

Williams said that the news rattled her entire family, but that she's proud of how her. daughter has responded to the adversity.

"Anna's doing so well," Williams said. "She's a fighter and she's so strong. She's pretty amazing."

For the Bells, it's another terrifying story, and one that has them thankful for every additional day they get to spend with their daughter.

"They gave us our diagnosis and said she had four to six months," Maylin's mom Meagan Lucara-Bell said. "Now it's 10 months later and she's still here. It's been a hectic 10 months, but she's a fighter."

That horrifying news was given to Maylin and her family last August. Her mother said it's a day that is still difficult to talk about.

"For four months, I couldn't talk about it," Lucara-Bell said. "It's hard to process. No child, no parent, or family should be given a prognosis of months."

But Maylin has continued to fight for more months. Her family lives part time in Salt Lake so that she can receive proper treatment, and she's now approaching a year since the doctor gave her that diagnosis.

Lucara-Bell said it's thanks in large part because of the financial support from events like the Helping Hand Poker Run.

"It's amazing," Lucara-Bell said. "You don't realize the community you have until something this detrimental comes and happens to your family. The foundation reached out and say 'We want to help.' It puts you speechless."

The Williams and Bells both attended the silent auction at Manny's. Williams said it was hard to not be emotional all day.

"We are so grateful," Williams said. "I was going to wear mascara that didn't smear today, but I just am so appreciative. We couldn't have done it without the support of our community."

Other stops along the route included Silver Tip Restaurant and Casino in Belfry, Bear Creek Saloon & Steakhouse in Bear Creek, Blue Ribbon Bar in Red Lodge, and Lost Village Roadhouse and Saloon in Roberts.

Both families said they feel overwhelmed from the support and couldn't be more appreciative.

"For us, we're just going to keep fighting the good fight, right Anna?" Williams said. "We just feel very supported and loved by our community."

And Lucara-Bell said that the generosity is life-changing for her family.

"It's so hard to put into words, just knowing that there are strangers in this community who are willing to help a family out," Lucara-Bell said. "They are helping to give our little girl the best life that she can have."