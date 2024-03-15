300,000-square-foot warehouse welcomes three tenants to Billings

BILLINGS — In the works since 2021, Billings Logistic Center One, a 300,000-square-foot development, celebrated its official opening on Thursday.

“Billings also has about 12 million square feet of industrial real estate. This (development) represents two and a half percent of that by itself … it offers space for new companies to come into town," said Matt Robertson, the broker/ owner of NAI Business Properties, the sales and leasing company seeking tenants for three unoccupied spaces on the property.

One of these empty spaces, a potential manufacturing and/or distribution site, is 175,000 square feet in total. Coca-Cola and Amazon had been previously speculated on as potential occupants for the space.

“Coca-Cola built down the road; that is their bottling facility, and Amazon — as you can see, Amazon is not here. They are building down the street, however," said Robertson.

At the time of publishing, the space is home to three occupants, one of which is Your Home Improvement Company.

“I went to look at, actually, multiple locations that were maybe not (this) size, but were close, and when I walked in it was like, ‘I’m gonna have to spend a fortune to even make this up to par,'" said Kyle Johnson, an area branch manager with the remodeling company.

Despite the current vacancy, Robertson said he is confident occupancy is just a matter of time.

“The reason why Amazon is coming to town is because the demand is there," said Robertson, "This gives those options to incentive new companies to come to town and place in Billings.”