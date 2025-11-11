30-year Turkey Tuesday tradition faces record demand

BILLINGS - Staff at KTVQ, Family Service, and Masterlube are preparing to feed over 1,000 Montana families in need this holiday season through Turkey Tuesday, an annual tradition now in its 30th year.

This year's event on Tuesday, Nov. 11, carries extra significance as Family Service expects to donate 1,400 food boxes this Thanksgiving amid unprecedented demand.

The ongoing government shutdown has brought federal food assistance to a grinding halt, creating additional strain on local food banks. Family Service has seen a dramatic increase in visitors since the shutdown began.

"In October our average daily rate was about 160 individuals were coming through - now we're seeing about 200 families who are coming through," Ryan said.

The impact extends beyond daily operations. Since SNAP benefits didn't roll out as usual on Nov. 1, Family Service has experienced a 25 percent increase in demand for services.

For some community members, Turkey Tuesday represents hope during difficult times. Bill, a Billings resident who has been coming to Family Service for over a decade, found stability after years of homelessness.

"Being thankful I found a place to live," Bill said.

He has relied on the organization's support for years, initially visiting when he was homeless and continuing to receive weekly assistance for the past 10 years.

"I came here a few times when I was homeless... But since I moved in with her - for the past ten years - I've been coming here every week," Bill said.

Q2's Chief Meteorologist Ed McIntosh has participated in Turkey Tuesday for 15 years and served on Family Service's board of directors for six years. He emphasizes the community impact of the annual event.

"I think it's just such an important part of what holidays are about," McIntosh said.

The meteorologist finds inspiration in the donors who participate each year, many of whom have experienced hardship themselves.

"So often the people that we see come through and are making donations are people that went through a tough time at some time in their life and they know how important it is - and they want to get back," McIntosh said.

Ryan from Family Service highlighted the community collaboration that makes Turkey Tuesday possible.

"The positivity of Turkey Tuesday is just to see how the community comes together to support our neighbors in need," Ryan said.

With uncertainty surrounding when and how SNAP benefits will be distributed for November, organizers are especially grateful for community support. They're seeking 1,000 turkeys to help feed 1,200 families this year.

"Right now we need the support more than ever," Ryan said.

For recipients like Bill, the impact extends far beyond a single meal.

"This one food box is gonna find people a place to live," Bill said.

The organization continues to welcome community donations as they work to meet the increased demand.

"We're able to support individuals in need because of you and for Turkey Tuesday if you can provide a turkey - please do so," Ryan said.

