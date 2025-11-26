3 non-citizens removed from Wyoming voter database following statewide investigation

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said his office has removed three voters from the state database after they were identified as non-citizens.

The voters were registered in Carbon, Lincoln and Teton counties, Gray said in a Monday news release.

The three individuals were referred to law enforcement for further action, according to Gray.

The review was conducted using the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services SAVE System, which is used by states to identify citizenship for purposes of voting and obtaining documents.

For context, in 2024, Wyoming's most recent statewide election, 271,123 votes were cast.