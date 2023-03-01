Watch Now
3 miners seriously injured at Signal Peak Energy near Roundup

Miners injured in cave-in Tuesday
MTN News
Signal Peak Energy sign.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:18:51-05

ROUNDUP - Three coal miners at the Signal Peak Energy mine were seriously injured Tuesday when an underground portion of the mine caved in.

Musselshell County DES said it received a report of the incident at about 8:37 p.m. The agency said three miners became trapped and the mine's extraction team was able to get them out and above ground.

Two of the miners were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Billings, while the third was flown to a Billings hospital. All three suffered serious injuries.

The collapse happened in a section of the mine near the end of what is known as the "long wall," which is an active part of the mine where operations take place.

The county agency said state authorities are investigating the incident.

