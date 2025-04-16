3 killed in crash into school bus near Lame Deer

LAME DEER - Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a passenger car crashed into the rear of a school bus near Lame Deer.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Wednesday morning that the crash happened on US Highway 212 at mile marker 38 at 7:02 a.m.

The school bus was stopped to pick up children, the patrol said, when a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old man from Arkansas hit the back of the bus. No one on the school bus, which was driven by a 71-year-old Ashland man, was injured, the patrol said.

Three passengers in the car - a man and a woman whose ages and residences were unknown, and a female infant - suffered fatal injuries, the patrol said.

The 19-year-old driver of the car and an 18-year-old woman passenger, also from Arkansas, were injured and taken to a hospital in Billings.

Only the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt, the patrol report states.