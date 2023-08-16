3 injured in Billings shooting, suspect barricaded in residence

BILLINGS - Billings police shut down a portion of King Avenue West early Wednesday after responding to a shooting and finding a person barricaded in a residence.

Police said on social media that officers responded at 1:49 a.m. to a weapons complaint on West Meadow Drive. Officers located three people who were injured in a shooting. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was barricaded in the residence and there is a "large police presence in the area."

West Meadow Drive was closed to all vehicle traffic, and Kind Avenue West was closed between South 36th Street West to South 32nd Street West in both directions. Police asked people to avoid the area.

