2nd bison goring in 3 days reported at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park reported Thursday that another park visitor was gored by a bull bison on Wednesday, following an earlier goring near Old Faithful on Monday.

Park officials said in a news release that a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pa., was gored near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, which caused the bull to charge, officials said.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody.

Officials said the incident is under investigation and no further details would be released at this time.

This incident marks the third reported bison incident in 2022.

