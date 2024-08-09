Who killed Danielle Houchins at Cameron Bridge? 28-year-old cold case solved

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday who killed Danielle Houchins, the 15-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Cameron Bridge nearly 28 years ago. And although we now know who the killer is, we still may never know what prompted him to kill an innocent girl.

“After nearly 28 years without answers without justice, we celebrate today,” says Stephanie Houchins, Danielle’s sister.

On Sept. 21, 1996, Houchins left her home in Belgrade and drove out to the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access site. She never returned home. Several hours after she went missing her body was found by family friends. She had been murdered.

Who killed Danielle Houchins? That was the question that remained unanswered for almost 28 years. Until about a month ago.

“During the initial investigation, 4 hairs were collected from Danni’s body,” said Sheriff Dan Springer.

The sheriff’s office reopened the case in 2019. New technology gave hope for a different outcome in the cold case.

The preserved evidence was first sent to a forensics lab in California, where it was run through the FBI’s combined DNA index system. No matches were found. Investigators didn't give up, and a match was finally found in the database of a large American genealogy company through a court order.

“Preliminary DNA analysis led us to Paul Hutchinson of Dillon, Montana,” said Springer.

In July of 2024, investigators interviewed 55-year-old Paul Hutchinson at his home in Dillon.

“As they discussed Danni’s case, he exhibited signs of nervousness and other erratic behavior. Less than 12 hours later Hutchinson committed suicide,” said the sheriff.

After the suicide, the sheriff's office received confirmation that DNA evidence was a complete match to Paul Hutchinson. Springer said Hutchinson was married and worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 22 years.

“He was the one who forcefully and violently sexually assaulted my sister, then held her head down in a marsh until she choked to death on mud,” said Stephanie.

Hutchinson had two children, a daughter around the age of 20 and a younger son. Springer said Hutchinson was a graduate student at Montana State University and had only been in the Bozeman area a short period at the time of the murder.

“This appeared to be a crime of opportunity where an evil man took the life of an innocent and lovely 15-year-old girl. This case exemplifies the sheriff’s office's relentless pursuit of justice. We never gave up finding the truth for Danni and her family,” said Springer.

But after nearly 28 years of fighting to find justice for her sister, Stephanie Houchins says she still feels unsatisfied.

“The institutions that are designed to protect the rights of victims, to ensure that vicious killers are incarcerated to deliver justice in Montana. Those institutions failed my sister, failed my family, and failed this community,” she said.

Stephanie said 28 years is far too long and she had to fight far too hard to find justice for her sister.

“Montanans, Danielle’s story should anger you. Should make you think about your mothers, your sisters, your wives, and your daughters. Should make you think about everything you would do to protect and honor the women you love,” said Stephanie.

The investigation into the death of Danielle Houchins is closed. However, law enforcement is still looking into Paul Hutchinson’s life, and possible connections to other cold cases.

