BILLINGS — At just 15 years old, Amanda Minchew began volunteering for the Special Olympics. Now, 23 years later, the love for the organization stays strong.

2024 Adult Volunteer of the Year is getting ready for the Special Olympics in Billings

Minchew was inspired to volunteer because of her sister, Amber, who participated in the games while she was in school.

“Being able to see the joy on sister’s face and doing it with my family kept me coming back,” Minchew said.

The Special Olympics has not only enriched Minchew’s life but has also offered her unique travel experiences, including a trip to Germany for the World Games in 2023.

She also went to Italy for the Special Olympics Winter Games in March, where she served as a delegation assistant for Team Namibia.

“It was such a beautiful experience,” Minchew said.

Reflecting on her time with the athletes, Minchew cherishes the memories she created while helping the athletes experience new things.

“We got to take them to see snow for the first time,” Minchew said. “Like how cool for them to be able to experience something they would never get to otherwise.”

As a unified partner, Minchew participates in the games to promote teamwork and friendship among athletes. “Getting my first gold medal with an athlete was the coolest thing ever,” Minchew said.

Recently, Minchew’s passion came to life at the Billings Par 3 golf course where several athletes showcased their golf skills.

From putting and chipping challenges to the driving range, these athletes competed for the first-place ribbon.

Following the initial challenges, the athletes teed off for a round of golf.

Amanda is teaming up with Nick, an athlete, to take turns hitting the ball.

“I like doing the whole golf thing,” Nick said.

The event drew support from volunteers, friends, and family who came out to cheer for the athletes.

“So just to see the involvement from the community and the support and people stepping up and treating our athletes like they should be treated just like anybody else.” Minchew said.

With over 3,000 athletes served in Montana, these dedicated volunteers leave a lasting impact.