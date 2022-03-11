2022 'Call For Kids" raises more than 100K

BILLINGS - The Billings community once again stepped up to help others in a big way for some of the tiniest of patients.

The eighth annual "Call for Kids" mediathon wrapped up Thursday with a record-breaking amount raised - over $117,000 to support St. Vincent’s Healthcare Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Q2 and Cat Country 102.9 teamed up for the day-long event. The money raised goes toward helping to keep critically ill, injured kids and those living with chronic diseases closer to home.

Aavah, pictured above, is a shining example of how important the work being done at St. Vincent's PICU is for critical care. At age 3, Aavah underwent a life-changing heart transplant, blood transfusions and was then diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after the heart transplant.

Today, thanks to the team at St. Vincent Healthcare, Aavah is a thriving 8-year-old enjoying life.

To learn more about how to help visit svhkids.org

RELATED: Call for Kids: Wyoming girl thriving after receiving heart transplant at 3 months old