2 people injured in Big Sky moose encounter 

BIG SKY – Two people received relatively minor injuries Wednesday in a surprise close encounter with a moose in Big Sky.

A group of seven people was walking between Turkey Leg and Sitting Bull roads at Big Sky Resort at about 10 a.m. when they were charged by a cow moose. Two people in the group, a woman and a man received relatively minor injuries.

A game warden with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks responded and interviewed several people who had previously seen a cow moose and a calf in the area recently. It’s likely the moose was acting in defense of the calf, which is normal. FWP staff will monitor moose activity in this area, but no further management action is planned at this time.

Moose are common in southwest Montana and can be defensive and dangerous in surprise close encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves. Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose: