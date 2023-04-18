2 men killed, 3 kids injured in crash near Roundup

ROUNDUP - Two men were killed and three children were injured Monday in a crash outside of Roundup.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. when a Dodge pickup truck traveling south on US-87 went off the left side of the road at mile marker 32.7, struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment several hundred feet. The patrol said it was unknown why the truck went off the road.

A 43-year-old man from Roundup who was driving was killed, as was a 35-year-old man also from Roundup who was a passenger.

Three children from Roundup - a 4-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl - were injured. The boy was taken to Billings Clinic, the patrol said, and the girls were taken to a hospital in Roundup.

All three children were wearing seatbelts, as was the driver. The patrol said the 35-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. The patrol said alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

