2 line breaks cut off water to parts of Lame Deer; school let out early

Two water line breaks have cut off water for parts of Lame Deer and forced an early closure of the elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

The first break occurred Saturday and left some homes without water, while others had low pressure, according to the Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services.

That break, which was blamed on old pipes, was fixed, but a second break in a different area of the line Tuesday created similar problems for people across town, according to tribal emergency services.

Lame Deer Elementary School students were let out at 2 p.m. because of low water pressure at the school, according to Angel Lei, tribal disaster and emergency services coordinator.

Portable toilets were placed in town for residents by Morning Star Sanitation over the weekend, and the town also handed out cases of bottled water.

Water samples were collected and tested Tuesday. The tribe has not issued a boil water order.