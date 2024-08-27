2 killed in Stillwater County head-on crash

COLUMBUS - Two people were killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Stillwater County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Montana Highway 78 at mile marker 41.

The patrol states a Toyota Rav4 was southbound on the highway and a GMC Sierra was northbound when the vehicles collided. It was unclear which vehicle crossed the center line, the patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old man from Captain Cook, HI, and a 68-year-old male passenger from Columbus, were killed. The driver of the GMC, an 83-year-old man from Columbus, was injured.

The patrol said alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.