2 killed, 1 injured in plane crash south of Billings

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed Monday that two people were killed and a third person was injured in a plane crash Sunday evening.

Linder said the crash near Jellison and Stratton roads happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Linder said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Linder released this statement late Monday morning:

On Sunday, 9-26-21 at approximately 7:25 PM, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of the Blain Airstrip south of Billings for a reported plane crash.

Responders found the single-engine plane, on fire in a wooded area.

It was confirmed that two individuals died at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The condition of that individual is not known at the time of this release. Sheriff’s Deputies have secured the scene until the FAA and NTSB take over the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.