2 dead in Bridger casino fire

photo by Dana Zier
Fire at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:42:43-04

A fire that broke out at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two people, confirmed Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, reports The Carbon County News.

On scene were the Bridger Police Department, fire departments from Bridger, Fromberg and Belfry, the State Fire Marshal, and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

