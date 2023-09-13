2 challengers advance to general election in Billings City Council race

The Billings City Council will have a new face next year.

Ward 3 incumbent Danny Choriki, who represents midtown and parts of south Billings, was ousted Tuesday night in the city's primary election, which featured six candidates vying to move on to the Nov. 7 general election. Choriki is in his first term on the Council.

The two winners were Bill Kennedy, a former Yellowstone County commissioner, and Charlie Loveridge, a Billings businessman who also ran for the Council two years ago.

Kennedy received 1,331 votes, and Loveridge received 1,294, according to Tuesday's unofficial count. Choriki, who was seeking his second four-year term, took third with 1,091, according to the unofficial count.

The Ward 3 race was the only contested primary race. The Nov. 7 general election will feature contested races in all five wards in Billings:

Ward 1: Kendra Shaw (i) and Michael Mayott

Ward 2: Roy Neese (i) and Dustin Hanson

Ward 3: Bill Kennedy and Charlie Loveridge

Ward 4: Mary Hernandez and Scott Aspenlieder

Ward 5: Mike Boyett (i) and Beau Mulvaney

Other contested general election races in Yellowstone County include:

Billings Municipal Judge

Katie Heller and Cory Harman

Laurel City Council

Ward 1

Emelie Eaton and Thomas Canape

Ward 2

Jessica Sawyer and Jessica Banks