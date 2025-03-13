175 volunteers bring kindness and literacy to Billings classrooms

BILLINGS — On Thursday, in a quiet classroom filled with eager young listeners, Jacee Krueger posed a question: “How many of you like to spread kindness everywhere—make people feel great?”

“In honor of my mom, and the job that I do, and just my own heart—it’s so important to be kind to people," said Krueger.

She was one of 175 volunteers who took part in United We Read, an annual event that brings community members into classrooms to share the simple joy of reading.

Across Billings, volunteers peeled open picture books, drawing children into stories to spark imagination and strengthen language skills.

“It’s just a great way to have our community members come into our schools and see the great work that we are doing, and for them to engage with kids," said Pam Meier, the principal of Arrowhead Elementary School.

Studies show reading aloud enhances academic success, builds vocabulary, and fosters a lifelong love of books, something Meier knows well.

“My mom was a first grade teacher for many, many years, and she was the first person that read to me," said Meier. “My suggestion to every single parent: read to your child every single night, or have them read to you.”

The message from educators and volunteers was clear: literacy begins at home.

“Every Sunday morning, I have a fond memory of running to my dad’s lap with my sister, and he would read—we would pick the comics,” said Krueger.