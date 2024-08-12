16-year-old Laurel triathlon athlete makes waves in the sport

BILLINGS — Swimming, biking, and running are great forms of exercise but imagine doing one right after the other. That's a challenge Billings Central High School student Sarah Spini has not only accepted but is excelling at, all the while juggling school and work.



With a 4.0 GPA, Spini has her hands full.

“I'm taking AP Language, AP Chemistry, dual credit US History, human anatomy, band, religion," Spini said at Lake Elmo State Park Wednesday.

Great grades aren't that unusual for a 16-year-old, but paired with her hobby of competing in triathlons, it becomes an impressive balancing act.

Alina Hauter/MTN News 16-year-old Sarah Spini

“I was 14-years-old, I was in eighth grade, and I had done some biking, done some swimming, I like to run, and I was like, huh, why not put all three together?” said Spini.

With no one coaching her, she spends long hours training independently.

"I'm in the pool four times a week, I'm biking and running alternating days. You try to get in twice, do two things today," Spini added.

She wakes up at dawn nearly everyday to train and it's paid off.

“My last two, I won my age group and then won the overall women's division," said Spini. "I was the Montana State Champion this year for the high school division."

Spini family Sarah Spini

She even qualified for nationals at her last triathlon.

“I think she's only going to get better and better as she gets older," said Spini's mentor, Jen Robertus.

As someone who's been competing in triathlons for the past decade, Robertus knows it's not an easy sport.

“Because it's not always just one workout a day. It can be time-consuming depending on how much she wants to race and which distance she wants to race," Robertus said.

It's something Spini couldn't do without the support of her sister and her parents.

Spini family Sarah Spini

"We're about two and a half years apart. And she's my biggest cheerleader. She shows up and she's like, go Sarah, she's just, she's my best friend," Spini said. "They inspire me every single day. My mom's been a nurse for 30 years, my dad's been in fire for several years, and they have always instilled such a hard work ethic in me, because hard work is what gets you places."

With another competition in Powell just weeks away, she knows her hard work will pay off.



"I think hard work and a good attitude can take you great places, so whatever happens, happens, and I'm excited for what the future is going to bring," said Spini.